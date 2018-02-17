Pirates hold off Bulldogs 79-66

HAMPTON, Va. – Malique Trent-Street paced five in double figures with 15 points as Hampton held off a second-half flurry by visiting South Carolina State for a key 79-66 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference victory on Saturday. Hampton (14-14/9-4) used an 11-2 run over a 6:38 span to lead 24-12 on a Charles Wilson-Fisher jumper with 8:13 left. That lead stayed in double digits with 4:22 left on a Trevond Barnes dunk and a 28-18 advantage. The Bulldogs cut the deficit in half with a pair of free throws by Donte Wright making the halftime score 33-28.

In the second half, Hampton used a 13-2 flurry over a 4:17 span to lead 53-35 on a pair of Trent-Street free throws with 13:45 left. SCSU did not go away quietly trimming the deficit to 63-58 with 5:10 left on a jumper by Ozante Fields.

Hampton quickly pushed the lead back into double digits as a Trent-Street jumper with 3:19 left to lead 71-59. SCSU cut it to nine on Damani Applewhite free throws at the 1:49 mark for a 72-63 score, but that was as close as they got.

Joining Trent-Street in double figures was Kalin Fisher with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, Lysander Bracey with 13 points, Akim Mitchell with 10 points and six boards, while Jermaine Marrow had 10 points.

