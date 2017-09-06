Pirates looking to bounce back

It's a game the Hampton Pirates would like to forget and quickly. Getting drubbed by Ohio University in their season opener on the road 59-0 would make any player not want look at game tape. "Burn it. Put in the past", says senior defensive lineman, Owen Obasuyi from Virginia Beach. Linebacker, Steve Smith from Salem High doesn't seem to mind. "I feel like you have to watch it and correct what happen", he says.

The Pirates got held to just 108 yards of total offense against the Bobcats. They hope for better results when they open up MEAC play as they host Delaware State Friday night. Hampton won over the Hornets last season 27-17.

