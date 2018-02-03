Pirates lose to Aggies

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Three Hampton Pirates recorded 20 or more points apiece but the host N.C. A&T Aggies hit 66.7% in the second half to take a 92-84 win on Saturday. Jermaine Marrow topped Hampton with 24 points, while Akim Mitchell added 21 and Lysander Bracey scored 20. Bracey continued his hot shooting from 3-point range going 6-of-7. In the span of approximately 40 minutes of game time over the last two games, Bracey had a run of 10 straight 3-pointers until a miss midway in the second half.

Hampton jumped out to an 11-3 lead at the 16:45 mark on a layup from Mitchell. The Pirates kept a lead through the 10-minute mark as a Marrow bucket gave Hampton a 23-20 advantage with 10:26 left. N.C. A&T responded with an 11-0 run to lead 31-23 after a Denzel Keyes layup with 6:25 remaining.



That lead grew to 42-30 with 2:02 left on a free throw by Japhet Kadji. Hampton trimmed the lead to seven twice, but a running bankshot by Kameron Langley at the horn gave the host momentum and a 49-40 lead.



In the second half Hampton cut the deficit to 56-52 with 15:32 left on a layup by Kalin Fisher . That turned into as close as the Pirates could get. On the game, Hampton hit 50% from the floor (33-of-66), 90% from the foul line (9-10) and 42.9% from 3-point land (9-of-21). The Aggies were a blistering 34-of-58 from the floor (58.6%), 16-of-23 from the line (69.6%) and 8-of-21 from 3-point land (38.1%).

