Pirates lose tough one to FAMU

HAMPTON, Va. – A 23-8 run over a nine-minute span of the second half proved to be too much to overcome on Saturday night as Hampton dropped a 75-71 decision to Florida A&M in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchup. A back and forth first half saw nine lead changes and ended with a three-point play by Akim Mitchell to give Hampton a 32-30 lead. The Pirates pushed the lead to 45-38 on a triple by Malique Trent- Street with 17:17 left. Each team traded triples from there as Mitchell drained one for a 48-41 Hampton lead at the 15:53 mark.



FAMU then went on its 23-8 run to take a 64-56 lead with 6:37 left on a jumper by Elijah Mayes. Hampton would trim it to two points on two occasions, the last being a layup by Mitchell with 1:53 left for a 71-69 deficit. Desmond Williams hit a jumper and two free throws by Mayes with 24 seconds left sealed the win for FAMU.



Hampton was paced by Trent-Street with 21 points, while Mitchell added 16 and seven boards. Jermaine Marrow had 15 and five assists, while Kalin Fisher added 13 and six assists. FAMU was topped by Marcus Barnham with 24 points, going 6-of-9 from 3-point land, and Williams chipped in with 19 while Justin Ravenel had 13.

