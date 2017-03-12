Pirates set to face Coastal Carolina in CBI

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton University men’s basketball team will compete in the 2017 College Basketball Invitational (CBI) presented by FIVE FOUR, as the 16-team field was announced on Sunday. The Pirates will be at Coastal Carolina on Wednesday. Game time has yet to be announced.

The Pirates (14-16) are coming off a MEAC Tournament quarterfinal loss to Maryland Eastern Shore this past Thursday. Third Team All-MEAC and MEAC All-Rookie selection Jermaine Marrow is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 15.5 points per game. Hampton last competed in the CBI in 2014, falling 69-65 at Penn State in the first round. This will mark the Pirates’ fourth straight season reaching postseason play.

Coastal Carolina (16-17) fell 74-51 to Texas Arlington in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament after going 10-8 in league play. Junior guard Jaylen Shaw, a Third Team All-Sun Belt selection, leads the team in scoring (14.1 points per game), and he ranks in the top 10 in the conference in both 3-point field goal percentage (.394) and assists (124).

Hampton and Coastal Carolina have met twice before, with each team winning on its home floor during the 1995-96 season, the Pirates’ first as a Div. I program. The winner will face either Loyola (Md.) or George Mason in the quarterfinals on Monday, March 20. The CBI is a single-elimination tournament, until the best-of-three championship round (March 27, 29 and 31 on ESPNU). Past CBI champions include Tulsa, Oregon State, VCU, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Santa Clara, Siena, Loyola Chicago, and Nevada. To learn more about the CBI, visit www.gazellegroup.com.

