Pirates win over Tigers

ORANGEBURG, SC – Sophomore Jermaine Marrow matched his career high with 31 points to lead four in double figures on Monday night as Hampton defeated South Carolina State 91-84 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference action.

After SCSU took an early 9-0 lead, Hampton went on a 15-3 with a Marrow jumper putting them up 15-12 with 13:51 left. From that point on, neither team held more than a three-point advantage until a Kalin Fisher jumper with 56 seconds put Hampton up 42-37 at half.

The Pirates held the lead throughout the second half but held off several flurries by the Bulldogs. Hampton used an 11-2 run midway through the second half to take a 72-58 lead on a Malique Trent-Street layup with 8:28 remaining. South Carolina State trimmed the margin to 85-82 on a Damani Applewhite free throw with 68 seconds left. A Marrow layup with 56 seconds kept Hampton up 87-82, and a pair of free throws by Marrow along with Lysander Bracey helped ice the win.

Marrow matched his career high of 31 points set against Florida A&M on Feb. 20, 2017 to lead Hampton tonight while adding nine assists. Fisher had 10 points, Akim Mitchell was 6-of-6 from the floor, 2-2 from 3-point land and the foul line for 16 points, while Trent-Street added 11 and a team-high six rebounds.

On the night Hampton was a blistering 34-of-56 from the floor (60.7%) marking the first time Hampton has been over 60% from the floor since a March 6, 2007 meeting with Howard. They were 8-of-15 from 3-point land (53.3%) and 15-of-19 from the foul line (78.9%).

© 2018 WVEC-TV