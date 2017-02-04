Pirates win shootout over Tigers

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Four players scored in double figures for the Hampton University men’s basketball team on Saturday at Tiger Arena, as the Pirates set a season high in points scored with a 92-89 win over Savannah State. The Pirates improved to 9-13 overall and 6-3 in MEAC play.

Jermaine Marrow recorded his third straight 20-point game, leading the Pirates with 22 points on 6-for-15 shooting – and going 9-for-10 from the free throw line. Trevond Barnes, the hero from Wednesday, added 17 points, while Kalin Fisher and Lysander Bracey scored 13 and 12 points, respectively. Akim Mitchell grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

The Pirates shot 46.8 percent (29-for-62) from the floor and made eight of 25 3-pointers (32.0 percent). Hampton was 26-for-33 (78.8 percent) from the free throw line and dished out 21 assists as a team. Both teams had 43 rebounds. After opening the game with a 10-3 run, the Pirates established control. Barnes hit two free throws at the 15:13 mark, giving Hampton a 14-5 lead, though the Tigers clawed their way back to cut the lead to two on two separate occasions – the latest being 25-23 at the 8:01 mark after a Zach Sellers 3-point play.

But Hampton responded by going on a 14-3 run, taking a 39-26 lead with 2:04 left in the half after AJ Astroth converted a layup. Hampton led 41-31 at the half. Barnes led the Pirates with 12 points at the break. Marrow sank a jumper with 17:55 left in the second half, giving the Pirates a 51-37 lead. Savannah State tried to claw its way back into the game, cutting the deficit to eight points on multiple occasions, but the Pirates kept pulling away as the second half approached the midway point. A Marrow trey with 12:04 left gave Hampton a 64-50 lead.

Savannah State went on a 14-5 run to cut the lead to 69-64 after a Troyce Manassa three with 8:29 remaining, before the Pirates scored the next eight points to go up 77-64 with 7:26 left to play following a trey from Fisher. But the Tigers had another run in them, using a 20-8 run to cut the lead to 85-84 after another Manassa three with 1:17 left to play.

But the Pirates went 7-for-8 from the free throw line down the stretch to hold off another Savannah State push in the waning seconds. Joshua Floyd had cut the lead to 90-89 with a trey with one second left, but Lawrence Cooks hit two free throws to ice the game.

Savannah State, the MEAC’s top offense, shot 39.5 percent (30-for-76) from the floor and went 10-for-36 (27.8 percent) from distance. The Tigers (10-13, 7-3 MEAC) went 19-for-28 (67.9 percent) from the free throw line. Manassa led the Tigers with 27 points.

