HAMPTON, Va. – In defeating rival Howard 75-61 Saturday evening in the HU Convocation Center, the Hampton University men’s basketball team not only won the Battle For the Real HU, but the Pirates also picked up their fifth straight win. The Pirates are now 11-13 overall and 8-3 in MEAC play.

Jermaine Marrow reached the 20-point mark for the fifth straight game, dropping a game-high 23 points while also dishing out a career-high 10 assists for his first career double-double. AJ Astroth scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting off the bench, while Charles Wilson-Fisher added 10 points and four blocks. Akim Mitchell grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

The Pirates shot 39.7 percent (25-for-63) from the floor and made seven of their 15 3-pointers (46.7 percent). Hampton was also 18-for-20 (90.0 percent) from the free throw line, and the Pirates outrebounded the Bison 45-35. The Bison led 8-7 within the game’s first five minutes, but Lysander Bracey hit a three at the 14:58 mark to put the Pirates up 10-8 – and kick off a stretch in which Hampton outscored Howard 19-10, going up 29-18 after a three from Kalin Fisher at the 7:16 mark. That was Hampton’s largest lead of the first half.

Howard jumped out early in the second half, opening the frame with a 13-4 run to take a 43-40 lead after a James Miller layup with 15:57 left in the contest. But the Pirates scored the next six points – on layups from Wilson-Fisher and Astroth – to go up 46-43 with 12:35 remaining. Hampton did not trail for the rest of the contest, though Damon Collins cut the lead to 46-45 with a pair of free throws at the 12:20 mark. The Pirates used another 19-10 spurt to take a 65-55 lead after a Marrow three with 4:47 to play.

Charles Williams hit a layup with 2:23 remaining to cut the lead to 67-61, but the Pirates closed the game with an 8-0 run to clinch the victory – their 14th straight over the Bison. Howard (5-20, 2-8 MEAC) shot 37.1 percent (23-for-62) from the floor and went just 2-for-11 (18.2 percent) from behind the arc. James Miller led the Bison with 20 points.

(© 2017 WVEC)