Portsmouth Invitational: 65th Edition

Consider it a job interview for 64 of the top college basketball seniors in the nation. It's called the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. This year marks the 65th edition of the P.I.T.

The opener on Wednesday night was a showcase for in-state college basketball stars. UVA's London Perrantes had 9 points and 12 assists. Zach LeDay a forward for the Hokies, had a big night. He went for a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. VCU's JeQuan Lewis looked sharp with 10 points and 10 assists.

There are about 200 NBA scouts and/or representatives. Also, the international basketball community is in the house.

This year 5 of the P.I.T. top performers will earn a slot in the NBA combine in Chicago.

The games are at Churchland High School and run through the championship game on Saturday night.

