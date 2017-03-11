Princess Anne girls win 4th straight; Bethel boys fall in state finals

RICHMOND, Va.- The Princess Anne Cavaliers literally made one for the history books. They won easily over Highland Springs 77-60 in the Group 5A Girls State Championship on Saturday. The win made the Cavaliers (27-2) the first ever girls team to claim 4 straight state titles in Virginia High School League history. Xaria Wiggins led Princess Anne with 19 points, 17 rebounds and Bryonna Ferebee added 18 for the Cavs. It also gave head coach, Darnell Dozier his 8th state crown since 2002.

On the boys side, Bethel wasn't as fortunate. The Bruins didn't have an answer for L.C. Bird in the Group 5A State finals and lost 65-52. It was the third time Bethel (24-6) lost to the Skyhawks this season. The Bruins were led by Cam Bacote with 21 points.

