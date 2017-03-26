Private schools win over Public; East Girls beat West at Joy Fund All-Star Classic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The concept was perfect and it was for a good cause. How would a game involving some of the area's best boys basketball players from public and private schools turn out? The inaugural Joy Fund All-Star Classic Charity Basketball Tournament provided some answers. The private schools got a game high 18 points from Michael Barfield-Owens of Bishop Sullivan as the private schools slipped by the public schools 80-78. The event was held at Virginia Wesleyan College.

Earlier on the girls side, it was the East (schools from Virginia Beach and Norfolk) winning over the West (Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Suffolk) 68-57. They'd rally down a point halftime as Lake Taylor's, Imani Broadnax led all scorers with 15 points as she won the game's Most Valuable Player. Amesha Miller of King's Fork led the West with 11 points, 12 rebounds. The proceeds from the event went to the Virginian-Pilot Joy Fund Foundation. It's a non-profit group that provides toys to underprivileged children in Hampton Roads.

