Rams blank the Packers

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.- In what was billed as Smithfield's offense against Lafayette's defense, the tables got turned in the game. The Rams broke a scoreless game in the 2nd quarter when with :04 seconds left, quarterback Cesar Ward connected with T.J. Epps who battled a defender for the ball and broke free for a 63 yard touchdown to lead 7-0 at halftime. They would add a 4th quarter Armonii Burden 4 yard touchdown run to win 14-0 over the Packers.

