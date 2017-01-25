WVEC
Randolph Macon trips up Virginia Wesleyan

Always a good rivalry game, although this time, Randolph Macon was the dominant team. They beat the Marlins 76-57.

This one didn't live up to the usual high level rivalry to which we are accustomed. Randolph Macon got the best of Virginia Wesleyan 76-57 Wednesday night.

The Yellow Jackets led by 6 at halftime and pulled away in the second half. It was a cold shooting night for the Marlins who went 33% from the floor.

Tim Jones led Virginia Wesleyan in scoring with 16. Corey White Jr. added 12. 

