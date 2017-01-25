Randolph Macon trips up Virginia Wesleyan

This one didn't live up to the usual high level rivalry to which we are accustomed. Randolph Macon got the best of Virginia Wesleyan 76-57 Wednesday night.

The Yellow Jackets led by 6 at halftime and pulled away in the second half. It was a cold shooting night for the Marlins who went 33% from the floor.

Tim Jones led Virginia Wesleyan in scoring with 16. Corey White Jr. added 12.

