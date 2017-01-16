WVEC
Recruit757 football combine: one last look

Area high school football players, mostly seniors, get one last look from college coaches at the Recruit 757 combine.

Willie Byrn, WVEC 10:08 PM. EST January 16, 2017

Bishop Sullivan Catholic H.S.-- VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - - With just 16 days until college football's National Signing Day, some seniors used Martin Luther King Day as a last chance to leave an impression on college coaches. 

75 high school athletes competed in combine events and position-specific drills at Recruit757's Uncommitted Senior Showcase, on Monday. 

Almost every FCS school in Virginia was represented, along with many more D-2, D-3, NAIA and JUCO coaches.  

