Redskins make final push

(Photo: Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports)

It's a win or stay home from the playoff situation. The Redskins are in the playoffs if they can beat the Giants on Sunday (unless there is the rare tie in the Packers-Lions game).

The Redskins first win of the season came against the Giants back in week number 3. Washington is a touchdown favorite going into this game at FedEx Field.

The Giants are locked into their playoff position. Therefore, there is some question as to how much their starters will play or just how motivated they will be. Don't tell that to Redskins head coach Jay Gruden who says, "It doesn't matter, not one iota. We have to get ready to play a very good Giants team. Whether their starters play or not is insignificant."