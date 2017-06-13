WVEC
Close

Doug Williams named Redskins senior VP of player personnel

AP and WUSA9 , WUSA 10:47 AM. EDT June 13, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9/AP) - The Redskins named former quarterback Doug Williams senior VP of player personnel Tuesday morning at a press conference. 

"Doug Williams fits the role perfectly for where we want to go in this organization," Bruce Allen said while naming Williams the new senior VP. 

Williams has been with the team as a senior personnel executive since February 2014. The 61-year-old previously worked for Allen with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has scouted for the Jacksonville Jaguars and coached at the college level at Grambling State.
 
During his playing career, Williams was the first black quarterback to lead a team to victory in the Super Bowl and earned MVP honors in the title game after the 1987 season.

Washington’s football team has been without a general manager since March.

RELATED: Redskins fire general manager Scot McCloughan

Scot McCloughan served as GM for two years before he was let go in the off-season.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories