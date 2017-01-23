Road ready UVA hoops

(Photo: Amber Searles, USA TODAY Sports)

UVA hoops is preparing for the most challenging week of the season. Tuesday night the Cavaliers travel to Notre Dame. The Irish are in a three-way tie for first in the ACC.

Then, on Sunday, it's another road game at Villanova, the #1 ranked team in the country.

Virginia hasn't spent nearly as much time in the top 10 this season as they have in recent years, but they're still ranked #12. They have only lost 1 road game this season.

(© 2017 WVEC)