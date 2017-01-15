Rodgers, Packers topple Cowboys to advance to NFC Championship Game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ midseason declaration that his team would “run the table” was merely a correctly predicted push to the NFC North title for a then-struggling 4-6 team. Now, it might as well include a march to the team's fifth Lombardi Trophy.

Rodgers zipped a 35-yard pass to tight end Jared Cook with 3 seconds remaining Sunday, setting up Mason Crosby’s game-winning 51-yard field goal in a 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys that moved the Pack one win from a Super Bowl berth. “We’re just going to enjoy this game, enjoy the heck out of it," said Rodgers.

Green Bay moves on to next weekend’s NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome. Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, to tight end Jason Witten and receiver Dez Bryant, to help the Cowboys rally from a 28-13 third-quarter deficit. Bryant’s touchdown and the ensuing two-point conversion tied the game 28-28 with just over four minutes remaining.

That was more than enough time for Rodgers to lead the Packers on two more field goal drives. Crosby nailed a 56-yarder to take a 31-28 lead with 93 seconds to go, but the Cowboys answered with a 52-yarder from Dan Bailey 58 seconds later. But Rodgers' laser to Cook, who just managed to get both feet down before tumbling out of bounds proved the game's key play. “I tried to put it in a good spot," said Rodgers. "He made a hell of a catch.”

Crosby’s game winner at the gun just narrowly passed inside the left upright. "That was one heck of a football game to be a part of," said Packers coach Mike McCarthy. "I just can't say enough about my football team's resiliency." The wild finish was just what the NFL needed after a postseason that had been void of competitive games thus far. The playoffs’ first six games were all decided by at least 13 points.

Sunday featured Rodgers at his finest, even without star wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who missed the game with a rib injury. Rodgers, who finished the game with 356 passing yards, threw his first interception since Nov. 13 in the fourth quarter. He was nearly picked off again by Jeff Heath only to have it erased by a defensive holding penalty on Barry Church.

Rodgers’ late magic stunned an AT&T Stadium crowd that was re-energized by Prescott’s stellar second half. The rookie threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Fellow rookie and NFL rushing king Ezekiel Elliott ran for 125 yards. But for all the excitement they brought to a magical season that included the NFC East title and the conference's top playoff seed, their youthful exuberance was no match for Rodgers' experience on this day.

