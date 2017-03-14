Run Eugene Run Shamrocker

(Photo: Eugene Thompson)

What's your excuse? Eugene Thompson, a diabetic, ruptured his Achilles but is still ready to run the Shamrock Marathon. The 51 year-old comes from a family history of Diabetes: his father and mother both lost their battle, and both his siblings also have the disease.

In 2014, Thompson ran his first marathon ever, and hasn't looked back since; Eugene ran 19 marathons in 2014-2015. He decided to set up a non-profit charity organization, 'Run Eugene Run', to spread awareness and education about Diabetes.

Halfway through his 2016 marathon campaign, he completely ruptured his Achilles tendon, and was looking at a year's worth of recovery time. But with the support of his family and doctors, Eugene plans to make his return, and re-launch Run Eugene Run's mission, this Sunday, in the Shamrock Marathon.

"We all face challenges in our lives, and we use the word 'challenges'. They're hurdles... well you jump over. There are road blocks... road blocks, you go around. Obstacles... you weave through them. We all have these challenges in our lives. But they're not really setbacks. They're opportunities for us to grow," Thompson said.

