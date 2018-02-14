Salem gymnast balanced on and off the mat

Madison Lieurance has got a lot going on; Violin academy, a full course load (in which she has straight A’s), a normal high school social life, and gymnastics for both club and school.

On the day we interviewed her she had arrived home at 2 AM from the VHSA regional meet the night before (which she won) and still made it to Salem in time for first block.

But even an athlete this indomitable has struggles on and off the mat. For Madison, the lessons she’s learned along the way help her maintain her balance.

