Saturday State HS Basketball Roundup

The state finals are officially set for several area high schools. It got settled on Saturday. Among the winners on the boys side, Bethel got a game high 21 points from Jeremiah Owusu and 18 points, 18 rebounds from Dajour Dickens as they won over Hampton 68-58 in the Group 5A state semifinals at the Hampton University Convocation Center. They'll face L.C. Bird in the finals next Saturday at 3pm from the Siegel Center in Richmond.

Jamestown's, Mason Wang led the way with 24 points as the Eagles survived to win over John Handley 66-65 in the Group 4A state semifinals. Next up for the Jamestown is Loudoun Valley. They'll play Friday night at 8:30pm from Richmond.

On the girls side, Princess Anne got a game high 20 points from Makayla Dickens as they won over Salem 41-29 in the Group 5A state semifinals. The Cavaliers held the Sun Devils to just 9 points in the second half. Princess Anne faces Highland Springs in the finals at 1pm on Saturday also from Richmond.

