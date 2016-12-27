Scope Holiday Invitational Semifinals Recap

The finals are now set for the Scope Holiday Invitational Tournament and it came with a couple of surprises. Oscar Smith, top ranked in the state in Group 6A, fell from the ranks of the unbeatens. The Tigers (9-1) lost to Tallwood 58-47 in the semifinals. Ken Smith had a game high 19 points in the game for the Lions. Tallwood jumped out to an early 12-5 lead that they never gave up. Oscar Smith got 15 points each from freshman guards, Cameron Thomas and Andre Bottoms in the loss.

The Lions will take on Lake Taylor, ranked 5th in Group 4A, who earlier took down Granby (#4 in Group 6A) 91-74. The Titans trailed early 8-2 to the Comets only to be down just two at halftime. From there, Lake Taylor pulled away with a game high 29 points from Joe Bryant. The Titans outscored the Comets 55-36 in the second half.