Seth Allen for the Hokie win, again

(Photo: Michael Thomas Shroyer, USA TODAY Sports)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Seth Allen's 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left to play carried Virginia Tech to a 71-70 victory over Clemson on Tuesday night.

Zach LeDay scored 19 points for the Hokies (19-8, 8-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who also beat the Tigers by a point on Jan. 22. Virginia Tech won for the third time in four games and moved to 14-1 at home this season.The loss was the latest in series of excruciating defeats for the Tigers (14-13, 4-11), who dropped their fifth game in their past six outings. Clemson is now 3-10 in games decided by six points or less.Clemson's Marcquise Reed hit a baseline jumper with 21.6 seconds remaining to give the Tigers a 70-68 lead. Out of a timeout, Allen missed a layup with 10 seconds left, and LeDay got the rebound, but the ball was knocked out of his hands and went out of bounds off Clemson.Virginia Tech then worked the ball to Allen, who buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Allen finished with eight points.Reed led the Tigers with 18 points.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.