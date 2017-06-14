Several area players taken in MLB Draft on Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va.- Several area players got picked during Wednesday's Major League Baseball Draft. Old Dominion infielder, Jared Young became a 15th round selection of the defending world champion, Chicago Cubs. He was a third team All-American. His teammate, lefty hander, Adam Bainbridge, was taken in the 30th round by the Kansas City Royals.

At Norfolk State, the Spartans had two players selected for the first time sine 2000. Left handed pitcher, Devin Hemmrich (Atlantic Shores) was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 26th round while teammate and fellow pitcher, Alex Mauricio became a New York Yankee iin the 27th round. The San Francisco Giants got James Madison infielder, Kyle McPherson. He played his high school baseball at Western Branch.

