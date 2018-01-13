Several local schools do well at Va. Duals

Hampton, Va.- If you're a wrestler or a coach, the annual Virgnia Duals is a sort of litmus test to see how you might size up come state tournament time among high schools or if you're in college, the NCAA touurnament. Saturday night saw several area schools show their stuff at the 38th annual event. Erie Cathedral Prep won the National High School Division. Woodside lost out to Orange 45-36 in the conslolation round.

The Poquoson Islanders fell to Camden Catholic 40-26 in the American High School finals. Kellam took third beating Westfield and in the Black and Blue Division, Grundy won in the title match over Tallwood 43-21.

Among the colleges, Virginia Tech was the big winner. They beat Old Dominion 28-9 to capture the National College final and King won the American College Division. The Apprentice School wound up 4th falling to Ferrum 24-16.

