With only 36 players selected in the WNBA draft you can't be certain of your future until you actually get the call. The phone rang for Jennie Simms, Feyonda Fitzgerald and Adrienne Motley on Thursday night.

ODU's Simms went in the 2nd round to the Washington Mystics as the 18th overall pick.

Feyonda Fitzgerald was a star at Lake Taylor High School. Indiana selected her in the second round with the 20th overall pick. Fitzgerald played her college basketball at Temple.

Motley played her high school ball at Woodside, her college ball at Miami and will get a chance to play with Indiana in the pros. The Fever picked Motley in the third round with the 32 overall pick.

On a points per game basis, Simms is the all-time leading scorer in Lady Monarchs basketball history.

Fitzgerald is an honorable mention A.P. All-American. She is the all-time assist leader in Temple history.

Motley who played both guard positions at Miami, finished 6th on the school's career scoring list. She projects as a point guard in the WNBA.

The hard work is just beginning. All three of these players now have to make their team's 12 person roster.

The WNBA season starts on May 13th.

