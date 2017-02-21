Smithfield's half court buzzer beater

So when is the parade for Keon Tucker in Smithfield? It might have to wait until after the state tournament, however, for now Tucker and his half court buzzer beater for the win is the talk of the town. Smithfield upset Lake Taylor in the Group 4A Regional quarterfinal 63-61. With the win, the Packers earn a berth in the state tournament field.

Lake Taylor had lost a heartbreaker in the state championship game last season. The Titans had come in winning 16 games in a row.

Smithfield hung around all night long and when the Titans missed a free throw there was just enough time for Tucker to launch his game winning shot.

We also have highlights of the Phoebus 89-42 win over Southampton in Group 3A.

