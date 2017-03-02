WVEC
State basketball quarterfinal Thursday roundup

We've got highlights from games involving Phoebus and then Norcom boys, plus Princess Anne and then Salem girls.

Scott Cash, WVEC 11:41 PM. EST March 02, 2017

Thursday was a very busy day in the high school state basketball tournament. It was also an extremely successful day for teams from Hampton Roads.

We have highlights from four games that include Phoebus beating Western Albemarle, Norcom over Spotswood, Salem girls winning against Tuscarora and Princess Anne over Wakefield.

Other winners on the girls side include Lake Taylor, King's Fork and Surry County.

