Stith brothers keep hoops in the family

It's all about family and basketball for Brandan & B.J. Stith. They've both felt at home since tranferring to Old Dominion. Brandan came from East Carolina and B.J. from the University of Virginia. They reunited with their father, Bryant Stith, who's not only a former NBA veteran, but is also an assistant with Monarchs head coach, Jeff Jones. "I was more than excited", says Brandon, a red-shirt junior. "It was just like high school and it was just a great feeling that the family was back together."

The brothers are 3rd (Brandan) and 4th (B.J.) respectively in scoring for ODU this season who's 10-6 overall to go with a 3-1 mark in Conference USA. No one could be happier than their dad. "Everday is a holiday to me. Just having Brandan and B.J. around, not too many fathers get to have that privilege so I'm thankful and every moment I have with them, I'm gonna cherish."