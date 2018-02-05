With spring training just a few weeks away, Chris Taylor spent Monday night at the Funny Bone Comedy Club in the Virginia Beach Town Center. No joke, he was part of a baseball panel discussion put on by the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. Fellow UVA alum Mark Reynolds joined Taylor is in the event called "Hoos on First."

After struggling for a few years to land a permanent job at the major league level, the Cox High alum hit it big in 2017. He played a major role in his Dodgers getting all the way to a game 7 in the World Series. Taylor was in the top 25 in the National League in several offensive categories.

He talked to us about the season and how it all seemed to click on his way to turning around his career.

