Tarheels coast over Hokies 91-72

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Justin Jackson scored 26 points and No. 9 North Carolina hit a season-high 14 3-pointers to beat Virginia Tech 91-72 on Thursday night.
Kennedy Meeks added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels (19-3, 7-1), who have climbed into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with seven straight wins along with No. 6 Florida State's loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
UNC led 44-33 by halftime, then ran off 10 straight points midway through the second half to turn this one into a rout. The Tar Heels also shot 49 percent and snatched down seemingly every loose rebound for a 43-22 edge on the glass, helping them to 20 second-chance points.
Seth Allen scored 19 points for the Hokies (15-5, 4-4), who shot 51 percent for the game but didn't do much to get UNC out of what was often a catch-and-shoot rhythm.
