Team Brutal conquers arm wrestling

It's a sport many of us have tried. Team Brutal from Yorktown takes arm wrestling to the next level.

Scott Cash, WVEC 6:56 PM. EDT March 22, 2017

It's a sport many of us have tried for fun, but Team Brutal takes arm wrestling to a completely different level. Team Brutal is a group of arm wrestlers that call Yorktown their group's home base. 

We visited a team practice to get a better idea what people serious about the sport are all about.

Team Brutal is hosting a national sit down arm wrestling championship. The event is April 1 in Yorktown at the Body by D Gym on 106 N. Constitution Drive in Yorktown.

