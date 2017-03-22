Team Brutal conquers arm wrestling

It's a sport many of us have tried for fun, but Team Brutal takes arm wrestling to a completely different level. Team Brutal is a group of arm wrestlers that call Yorktown their group's home base.

We visited a team practice to get a better idea what people serious about the sport are all about.

Team Brutal is hosting a national sit down arm wrestling championship. The event is April 1 in Yorktown at the Body by D Gym on 106 N. Constitution Drive in Yorktown.

