Tides welcome back Ron Johnson for 2018

The Orioles and Tides kept a spot in the dugout for Ron Johnson. The Norfolk Tides all-time winningest manager will be back for his 7th season.

Johnson, a fan favorite, has proven to be talented at player development which is paramount at the Triple-A level.

He has been a minor league manager for 23 seasons, spending a good deal of time in the Red Sox organization before his time with the Orioles and Tides.

Get to see Johnson and the Norfolk Tides in the season and home opener on April 6 vs. Gwinnett.

