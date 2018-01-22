Tigers lead area on VHSL All-State team

The 757 was represented as the Virginia High School League announced its 6A all-state team in football. Oscar Smith led the way with the most players with five chosen. Cam'Ron Kelly was on the first team offense as an all-purpose player. He also made the first team defense. Joining him was offensive lineman, James Collins. On the defensive side was teammate, Keshon Artis. Fellow teammates included running back, Khalid Wilson who made the second team offense. Kyle Thomas was on the defensive side along with Jalen Moore.

Players from other schools on the first team was defensive end, Jaevon Becton of Ocean Lakes and linebacker Jaleel Powell. As for the second team offense Becton's teammate, offensive lineman A.J. Atkins and wide receiver, Joseph White from Landstown. On defense was Bayside's, Tray Jones and Tayvion Robinson of the Cox Falcons.

© 2018 WVEC-TV