Lake Taylor improved their record to (16-0) with an 82-56 win over Booker T. Washington on Friday night. The Bookers kept it close and were within 3 with two minutes to go in the first half.

The Titans seemingly flipped a switch and went on dominate the Bookers the rest of the way.

Dereon Seabron had 25 points and 12 rebounds for Lake Taylor.

