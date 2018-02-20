Titans rout Packers; Crabbers cruise in playoffs

A busy night of high school playoffs in boys basketball. Lake Taylor got even with Smithfield from a loss a year ago. They rolled past the Packers 86-47 in the 4A quarterfinals. Dereon Seabron had 27 points to go with 13 rebounds in the win.

The Hampton Crabbers cruised past Kecoughtan 58-39 Tuesday night in the 5A playoffs. They'll next face Green Run. Hampton knocked off the Stallions in the regional playoffs in 2015 and 2016.

