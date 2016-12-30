T.J. Dillashaw dominates John Lineker on way to unanimous-decision win

T.J. Dillashaw earned a victory over John Lineker in a bantamweight bout at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Friday night. (Photo: Joshua Dahl, Custom)

T.J. Dillashaw proved himself to be the top contender in the UFC bantamweight division with a unanimous-decision win over second-ranked John Lineker in their bout at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Friday night.

A former bantamweight champion and top-ranked challenger, Dillashaw dominated the tempo of the fight, landed 171 of his 233 strikes (74 percent), was successful in five of his six takedown shoots (84 percent) and attempted one submission.

With the victory over Lineker, Dillashaw (14-3) earned his sixth win in the last seven bouts. After losing a UFC bantamweight championship bout to Dominick Cruz on January 17 of this year, Dillashaw came back with a pair of unanimous-decision wins.

Although both fighters were effective in brief exchanges over the first five minutes of the bout, Dillashaw landed 39 of his 48 strikes, including several kicks to the body. Fourteen of his strikes were significant, according to FightMetric. Also, Dillashaw scored a takedown in his only shoot attempt.

Dillashaw held control on the ground for 1:35 in the first round.

Conversely, Lineker connected on only 11 of his 43 strike attempts, but all of those were significant blows. Also, Lineker was credited with a takedown in the first round.

Dillashaw commanded the second round, holding control for 3:38 and landing 101 of his 124 strikes (82 percent), and 48 of those were considered significant. Most of those strikes were punches and elbows to the face that landed while Dillashaw held side control or full guard against Lineker, who offered little defense after both of the takedowns in the round.

Dillashaw outpointed Lineker, 29-18, in strikes and 2-0 in takedowns over the third and final round of the fight.

Lineker fell to 29-8 in his MMA career with the defeat, but lost for the first time in the last seven outings. Prior to the Dillashaw fight, Lineker last lost to Ali Bagautinov at UFC 169 on February 1, 2014.