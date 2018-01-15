WVEC
TNT's Charles Barkley: 'The Cleveland Cavaliers are not going to make it to the finals'; VIDEO

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 8:50 PM. EST January 15, 2018

CLEVELAND - The Cavaliers come into Monday's showdown with the Golden State Warriors playing less than their best basketball of the season. The defending Eastern Conference Champions have lost three in a row and 7 of their last 9. 

And according to Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley, there will be no fourth straight matchup in the NBA Finals between the Cavaliers and the Warriors. 

Here's 'Sir Charles' not-so-dynamite drop-in to Monday's tip-off: 

Barkley went on to put this year's edition of the Warriors at an all-time level: 

Time will only tell if he's right. Although if we had a dollar for every time Barkley doubted the Cavaliers or LeBron James...

