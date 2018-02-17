Tribe edged by Huskies 69-67

BOSTON, MASS. – The William & Mary men's basketball team dropped a heartbreaker at Northeastern, 69-67, on Saturday evening at Matthews Arena. Sophomore Matt Milon 's potential game-winning 3-pointer rattled out with nine second remaining, and the Huskies' Vasa Puscia scored on a driving lay-up at the buzzer to give the home team the victory.



The Huskies (19-9, 12-4) hit their first five shots and opened up a 15-5 lead five minutes into the contest behind an 11-0 run. W&M (16-11, 9-7 CAA) took its first lead at 5-4 on a Nathan Knight old-fashion 3-point play less than two minutes into the game. Maxime Boursiquot led the spurt, scoring six of the 11 NU points, including back-to-back lay-ups to push the lead to 10.



The Green and Gold used a 9-0 run to pull even at 19 on a Connor Burchfield 3-pointers with 10:33 left in the opening half, but seven-straight Northeastern points pushed the lead back to eight. Puscia tallied the final five of the spurt to extended the lead to 33-25 at the 6:23 mark. He went to the bench with three fouls a minute later, and W&M closed to within three at the break, 37-34, on a Milon triple with 26 seconds left in the half.



After a trio of Justin Pierce free throws pulled the Tribe even at 37 out of the locker room, Northeastern hit three-straight 3-pointers. Puscia knocked down the final of the trio, four minutes into the second frame to extend the Huskies' lead to nine, 46-37. Milon sparked a 10-0 Tribe run as the Green and Gold flipped a six-point deficit, 54-48, into a four-point lead, 58-54. Milon's 3-pointer at the 7:34 mark gave W&M a 56-54 advantage, before Paul Rowley 's jumper with a foot on the 3-point line pushed the margin to four. The Huskies knocked down four-straight free throws to draw even and set up the back-and-forth finish.

© 2018 WVEC-TV