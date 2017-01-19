Tribe edges JMU 73-72

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - Daniel Dixon scored 18 points, including the game-winning free throw with seven seconds left, and William & Mary sneaked by James Madison 73-72 on Thursday night.
The game went back-and-forth over the final 10 minutes, featuring four ties and seven lead changes. A Yohanny Dalembert jumper followed by a free throw about 45 seconds later gave the Dukes a 72-70 lead with 1:21 to go.
Omar Prewitt tied it on the next possession with an offensive rebound and layup for the Tribe (9-8, 3-3 Colonial). After stopping James Madison on the ensuing possession, Dixon was fouled by Jackson Kent and hit the second of two free throws for a 73-72 Tribe lead.
The Dukes had a final chance to win, but Ramone Snowden missed a layup at the buzzer.
Kent scored 17 points to lead James Madison (6-14, 4-3).
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
