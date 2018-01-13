Tribe falls to Tigers 99-73

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The William & Mary men's basketball team had its five-game Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) win streak snapped at the hands of Towson, 99-73, on Saturday afternoon at Kaplan Arena. The Tribe (12-5, 5-1 CAA) started hot jumping out to a 14-point lead midway through the first half, but Towson (13-6, 3-3 CAA) shot 64.4 percent from the floor, including 13-of-22 (59.1 percent), to pull away in the second half.



W&M opened up a double-digit lead midway through the first half. The Green and Gold hit 10 of its first 14 shots, including six 3-pointers. Senior David Cohn , who finished with 20 points, extended the margin to 24-14 at the 11:47 mark on a drive and kick from sophomore Justin Pierce . The margin reached its pinnacle at 33-19 on another Cohn triple with 9:08 left in the opening half.



Towson found an answer hitting 11 of its final 13 shots in the first 20 minutes. The visitors used a 17-2 run, including 12-straight points at one point, to flip the score around and take a six-point margin into the locker room. The Tigers hit six of their seven first-half 3-pointers over the final 8:44. Mike Morsell, who led all scorers with 23 points, tallied all eight of his first-half points during the closing spurt, and Towson led 49-43 at the break.



Towson made 10 shots in a row and outscored the Tribe 22-4 over a five-and-half-minute stretch in the middle of the second half to put the game away. Deshaun Morman (9) and Morsell (9) combined for 18 of the Tigers 22 during the stretch. Morsell's fastbreak dunk at the 7:52 mark gave TU its largest lead of the game at 87-59.

