Tribe gets ready for home opener

As The College Of William & Mary picked up its 7th straight win over Norfolk State over the weekend, they now turn their attention to their home opener with Bucknell Saturday at 6pm. The 20-6 win gave head coach, Jimmye Laycock his 244th career win. It tied him for most among active Division I coaches.

Laycock saw his offense get off to a big of a slow, but the defense more than held its own as the Tribe improved to 1-1. "They're forcing the issue", he says.

© 2017 WVEC-TV