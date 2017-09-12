WVEC
Tribe gets ready for home opener

After splitting their first two games on the road, The College OF William & Mary will have their home opener when they face Bucknell on Saturday evening.

Brian Smith, WVEC 8:29 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

As The College Of William & Mary picked up its 7th straight win over Norfolk State over the weekend, they now turn their attention to their home opener with Bucknell Saturday at 6pm. The 20-6 win gave head coach, Jimmye Laycock his 244th career win. It tied him for most among active Division I coaches. 

Laycock saw his offense get off to a big of a slow, but the defense more than held its own as the Tribe improved to 1-1. "They're forcing the issue", he says.

