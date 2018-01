Tribe rallies to beat JMU in overtime

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - Nathan Knight and David Cohn scored 21 points apiece, and combined to make 20-of-20 free throws to help William & Mary overcome a 20-point deficit to beat James Madison 89-82 in overtime Thursday night.



Stuckey Mosley made a 3-pointer to give the Dukes a one-point lead midway through overtime. Pierce and JMU's Matt Lewis traded two free throws apiece to make it 82-81 with a minute left, but Matt Milon made a layup and Cohn made all six foul shots to seal it. James Madison went 0 for 4 from the field with one turnover in the final two minutes.



Milon had 18 points and Paul Rowley added 13, including three 3-pointers for William & Mary (12-4, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Justin Pierce added seven points and tied his career high with 17 rebounds.



Lewis hit four 3s and led JMU (4-14, 0-5) with 22 points and Darius Banks tied his career-high with 17 points.



The Dukes used runs of 10-0 and 17-2 to open a 20-point lead, and made 18-of-27 from the field, for a 45-28 lead at half. They made eight field goals and went scoreless for more than 4½ minutes in the second half. The Tribe scored nine of the last 10 points in regulation - capped by Milon's deep, contested 3 with 4.7 seconds left - to force overtime.



William & Mary made a season-high 33 free throws - including 31 after halftime - on 36 attempts and overcame a deficit of at least 20 points for the first time since beating UNC Wilmington 76-72 on Jan. 14, 2015.

