Tribe rolls past Pride

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Four players scored in double-figures as the William & Mary women's basketball team cruised to a 63-53 victory against Colonial Athletic Association foe Hofstra on Sunday afternoon at Kaplan Arena. With the win, the Tribe improves to 14-6, 5-4 in CAA play, while the Pride drop to 10-11, 4-5 in league action.



Hofstra opened the game with a 6-0 to take the lead by the same score and build its largest lead of the game. Marianne Kalin opened the scoring with a transition lay-up, before Boogie Brozoski hit a jumper, and Mikiyah Croskey added a lay-up to end the run.



Trailing by three, W&M used a 10-0 run to take its first lead, which it didn't relinquish, midway through the second quarter. Junior Bianca Boggs started the rally with a lay-up, before sophomore Victoria Reynolds gave the Tribe the lead with one of her own. Senior Jenna Green continued the spurt with a jumper, before freshman Gabby Rogersadded a lay-up, and Boggs ended the rally with a lay-up to make it 24-17 with 2:58 left in the half.



The Tribe opened the second half with a 6-0 run to build its first double-figure lead, but put the game away with a 9-6 mini run to extend to its largest lead of the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The teams traded baskets, but Boggs and sophomore Nari Garner knocked down a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back offensive possessions to make it 56-43 with 5:27 left in regulation.

