Tribe shuts down Spartans, 20-6

NORFOLK, Va.—Junior quarterback Tommy McKee threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a game-high 114 yards to help lead the William & Mary football team to a 20-6 victory at Norfolk State on Saturday evening. Although NSU (0-2) took an early 3-0 lead with a 19-yard field goal by Josh Nardone midway through the second quarter, W&M (1-1) responded with three unanswered touchdowns to pull away for the victory. The Spartans' only other score came on a 37-yard field goal by Nardone midway through the third quarter.



In addition to keeping NSU out of the end zone, the Tribe's defense allowed just 273 total yards and posted 5.0 sacks and 10.0 tackles for a loss.



Tribe Standouts

En route to throwing three scoring strikes, McKee completed 16 of 27 passes for 169 yards, while his 114 rushing yards came on just 14 carries. Senior wide receiver Daniel Kuzjak (6 rec., 53 yds), redshirt freshman fullback Tyler Crist (2 rec., 35 yds) and senior tight end Andrew Caskin (2 rec, 32 yds) all hauled in one touchdown catch apiece.



Defensively, sophomore linebacker Arman Jones totaled a team-high seven tackles with 0.5 TFL, while junior linebacker Joshua Dulaney posted five stops, 3.0 TFL and a sack. Senior defensive end Matt Ahola (1.5 sacks) and senior defensive tackle Isaiah Stephens (1.0 sack) also registered sacks.



Inside the Numbers

Excluding a few big plays (four of NSU's plays accounted for 149 yards of its total offense), the Tribe's defense was dominant for much of the night. In addition to holding the Spartans without a touchdown, W&M limited the Spartans to just 273 total yards (101 rushing / 172 passing) and 12 first downs. Additionally, the Tribe held NSU to just 3 of 13 on third downs.



W&M was balanced offensively and piled up 206 rushing yards to go with 169 yards through the air. Four different Tribe players rushed for at least 20 yards, while eight different players recorded at least one catch.



The Opposition

Aaron Savage posted a team-high 79 rushing yards on eight carries, as 40 of those yards came on a single run. Isaiah Winstead (4-55) and George Wahee (4-45) both totaled four catches apiece, while quarterback Juwan Carter finished the evening 11 of 19 for 160 yards. Defensively, Kyle Archie totaled a game-high 14 tackles to lead the Spartans.

