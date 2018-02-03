Tribe slayed by Dragons

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Drexel used a late 13-2 surge and a strong second-half performance to top the William & Mary men's basketball team, 91-79, on Saturday afternoon at Kaplan Arena. The Dragons (11-14, 5-7 CAA), which won their fourth-straight game, scored 51 second-half points and finished the game shooting 61.5 percent from the field to overcome a five-point halftime deficit.



The Tribe (15-8, 8-4 CAA) led by as much as eight in the final 20 minutes, but the Dragons hit nine of their final 10 shots to rally past the home team. David Cohn 's 3-pointer at the 11:20 mark gave W&M a seven-point cushion, 60-53. The visitors responded with a 13-4 run to take the lead. Kurk Lee jump-started the spurt with a four-point play, before Sammy Mojica's 3-pointer with 6:22 remaining gave the Dragon's a 68-66 lead.



Sophomore Matt Milon knocked down a 3-pointer, his fourth of the game, to put W&M back in front, 71-70, with just 4:12 left, but the Dragons closed by hitting their final five shots. Four-straight points from Ailhan Demir and Lee put the visitors back in front for good, starting the final 13-2 push. Demir and Tramaine Isabell followed with back-to-back 3-pointers to put the game out of reach.



Drexel hit its first four shots and 8-of-11 to open the game and take as much as a seven-point lead in the early going. W&M responded by hitting 12-of-15 shots over an eight-minutes stretch, to flip a six-point deficit into an 11-point lead. Sophomores Justin Pierce and Matt Milon combined for seven-straight points to give W&M a 20-18 lead with 11:35 left in the opening half. The margin ballooned to 39-28 on back-to-back Cohn buckets, the final one at the 5:25 mark.

