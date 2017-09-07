Tribe & Spartans each eyeing 1st win

It's the Peninsula vs. Southside when William & Mary travels to Dick Price Stadium to take on the Norfolk State Spartans Saturday at 6pm. NSU is hoping to rebound off a tough Labor Day Classic loss to Virginia State 14-10. In six meetings, the Spartans have yet to post a win against the Tribe. They lost last year in Williamsburg 35-10. "We just have to come out with a different aggression", says senior defensive lineman, Greg Lee.

Despite their 28-10 in their season opener at Virginia, the Tribe comes in feeling good about themselves. Head Coach, Jimmye Laycock liked how his team battled against the Cavaliers. "The first half we half we played conservative offensively on purpose", he says. "We wanted to feel ourselves out and see what we could do and not make mistakes and we did. The second half we opened it up a little bit. Both teams have new faces at the position of quarterback coming into the season.

© 2017 WVEC-TV