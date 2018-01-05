Tribe stays perfect in CAA with win

NEWARK, Del. – The William & Mary men's basketball team used a torrid shooting first half to start 3-0 in Colonial Athletic Association play for the first time since 1998 thanks to a 90-65 win at Delaware on Friday evening. The Green and Gold (10-4, 3-0 CAA) shot 65.6 percent in the opening 20 minutes, and sophomore Nathan Knight tallied his third-straight double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds.



Senior Connor Burchfield and sophomore Nathan Knight combined for a quick 8-0 run to break the contest open early in the first half. Each knocked down a 3-pointer, before Burchfield dished to Knight for a lay-up that extended the Tribe cushion to 21-13 and forced a Delaware (8-8, 1-2 CAA) timeout just over seven minutes into the contest.



Knight (8) and fellow sophomore Matt Milon (5) scored 13-straight Tribe points as part of a 16-1 run to push the advantage over 20 points. Senior guard David Cohn spun along the right side of the lane, drew the foul and scored to cap the spurt. His free throw to complete the old-fashion 3-point play boosted the Green and Gold margin to 46-24 with 1:54 left in the first half.



The Tribe wasted little time putting any thought of a comeback to rest scoring the first seven points of the second half and quickly pushing the margin over 30. Knight converted an old-fashion 3-point play on Tribe's first possession of the second half, and Cohn found Pierce for a cutting lay-up in transition to extend the margin to 56-28 just a 1:16 into the second half. W&M led by as many as 32 on multiple occasions in the second half on the way to its third-straight league win.

