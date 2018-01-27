Tribe wins over the Seahawks

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Senior Connor Burchfield scored the Tribe's final six points and tallied 23 on the night in leading the William & Mary men's basketball team to an 84-81 win at UNCW on Saturday night. Sophomore Justin Pierce , who scored 13-of-14 Tribe points during a key second-half stretch, added 23 points as well, and the Green and Gold (14-7, 7-3) won its fifth CAA road game of the year, moving back into a tie atop of league standings. Senior David Cohn achieved an impressive career milestone on the night, becoming the program's all-time leader in assists in just three seasons.

Burchfield drilled a huge 3-pointer, his sixth of the game, with just over a minute remaining after UNCW (7-15, 4-6 CAA) had narrowed the Tribe lead to a single point. He knocked down a trio of free throws over the final 17 seconds, including the final one with 11.2 seconds left to extend the Green and Gold lead to its final margin. The Seahawks' Jordon Talley, who finished with a career-high 25 points, misfired on a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, and fittingly, Burchfield snatched the rebound to cement the Tribe victory.



The Green and Gold used a 13-3 run to take control in the early stages of the first half. Burchfield knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers, before the Tribe scored seven-straight points capped by sophomore Nathan Knight finding classmate Matt Milon for a cutting lay-up at the 9:26 mark to open up a 25-15 advantage. W&M led by nine at the break, but UNCW hit five of its first seven shots out of the locker room. A pair of Devontae Cacock dunks sparked the hot start, before a Jaylen Fornes lay-up less than five minutes into the half pulled the home team even at 45.



The Tribe responded with seven-straight points led by senior David Cohn . He found junior Paul Rowley for a triple along the right side and followed with a steal on the defensive end that led to his own fast-break lay-up with 13:52 left to extend the margin to 52-45. Talley answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to draw the Seahawks within two. W&M kept itself on the positive side of the scoreboard the rest of the way, though Wilmington twice drew within a point. The final time at 78-77 on Fornes' four-point play with 1:57 remaining.

