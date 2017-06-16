Two ODU football players arrested following club fight

Devin Hannan (left) and Manuel Matiarena (right) were arrested following a fight at a Norfolk night club over the weekend. Both were suspended indefinitely from the ODU football team. (Photo: Norfolk Sheriff's Office)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two football players for the the ODU Monarchs were arrested following a fight at a Norfolk night club over the weekend.

Norfolk Police say officers were called to The Edge at 4800 Hampton Blvd around 1:15 Sunday morning for a reported assault. When police arrived, they found two men, ages 21 and 26, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital, while the 21-year-old was treated at the scene.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the two men were inside the club when a verbal argument became physical.

Two suspects, both offensive linemen for the ODU Monarchs, have been arrested.

Devin Hannan's booking photo (Photo: Norfolk Sheriff's Office)

20-year-old Devin Hannan is currently being held without bond in Norfolk, on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and battery, and stab/cut/wound with malicious intent, a felony.

22-year-old Manuel Matiarena is charged with assault and battery. He has since been released on bond.

Manuel Matiarena's booking photo (Photo: Norfolk Sheriff's Office)

In a statement to 13News Now, head coach Bobby Wilder said, "Devin Hannan has been suspended indefinitely from the ODU Football Team."

According to Ted Alexander with the team, Manuel Matiarena has also been suspended from the team.

Hannan, who is from Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, is a sophomore offensive lineman at ODU, and started every game of the 2016 season on the offensive line. According to his player profile on ODU's website, he helped the team set a school rush record of 2,559 yards last year.

Matiarena is a redshirt senior who appeared in 11 games last season, mostly on the kickoff team.

